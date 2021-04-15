According to NBC4i, Franklin County has been moved level 4, or purple, on the state’s Public Health Advisory System map released Thursday.
Purple indicates severe exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the community, and this week marks the first time since November that Franklin County has been at level 4 on the map from the Department of Health.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Franklin County had returned to level 4 during his regular coronavirus briefing, speaking from a vaccination site at the University of Toledo.
Dr. Mysheika Roberts, who is the Columbus health commissioner, said she is recommending that schools not close or go to a remote-learning model, which many used earlier in the pandemic.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Franklin County Moves Up to Level 4 (Purple) on Ohio’s COVID Map was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com