Diva’s Daily Dirt: J.Lo And A.Rod Officially Call It Quits

J.Lo And A.Rod Officially Call It Quits

J.Lo and A.Rod are officially no more! The two just couldn’t work things out and have officially called off their engagement. In an official statement to the ‘Today’ show, they confirmed the breakup saying,

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Do remember the couple had initial plans to marry in Italy last summer but plans were postponed due to COVID-19. The couple dated for roughly two years before being engaged but hey, if they say they are better as friends then that seems to be what’s best for both parties involved. Wishing them well!

Marvel Fans Start Petition To Recast King T’Challa In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Looks like thousands of Marvel fans are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to the future of the ‘Black Panther’ sequel. Over 5,700 signatures have already signed a Change.org petition demanding Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa be recast in the sequel.

The petition, created by E-Man’s Movie Reviews, asks for signatures to be shared and to use the #RecastTChalla hashtag on social media to raise awareness.

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision and recast the role of “T’Challa” in the Black Panther franchise,” the petition reads. “If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him. That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well.”

It was previously reported that the role would not be recast after Boseman lost his private battle with cancer last August.

The petition continues with:

“By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy,” the petition continues. “The #1 way to kill a legend is to stop telling their story.”

Maybe the fans are on to something, what do you think they should do with T’Challa’s character?

