Meek Mill Trolled for Not Knowing What a pH Balance Is

So this is funny, apparently Meek Mill made a comment under one of Justin LA Boys post, the post read “Watch your pH balance, not my page”, Meek got caught in the comments asking “what is a ph balance, sound like an excuse”
It was only a matter of time before fans seen this and now Meek Mill went viral again.
He shamelessly doesn’t know what a ph balance is. A ph balance is a measurement of how acidic or basic something is. Im sure Justin LA Boy was referring to the ph balance that women deal with with their private areas lol.
You will definitely get a laugh off of this one!