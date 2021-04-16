Meek Mill Trolled for Not Knowing What a pH Balance Is

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So this is funny, apparently Meek Mill made a comment under one of Justin LA Boys post, the post read “Watch your pH balance, not my page”, Meek got caught in the comments asking “what is a ph balance, sound like an excuse”

It was only a matter of time before fans seen this and now Meek Mill went viral again.

He shamelessly doesn’t know what a ph balance is. A ph balance is a measurement of how acidic or basic something is. Im sure Justin LA Boy was referring to the ph balance that women deal with with their private areas lol.

Twitter had a ball with Meek Mill you can check out the post by clicking HERE

You will definitely get a laugh off of this one!