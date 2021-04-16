CLOSE
IRS Will Reportedly Begin Distributing Monthly Stimulus Payments, $300 Per Child

Low Income families are going to be receiving $300 stimulus payment per month to help take care of their household. This is a big part of Joe Bidens COVID relief package, where the third round of stimulus checks were $1400. Working families will be bale to receive $300 a month per child.

According to @yahoofinance, the IRS will begin distributing stimulus payments for families with children for up to $300 per month, as well as issuing a family tax credit for 2021–totaling $3,600 for the year.

If your household received a payment in $1400 stimulus check, then you’ll be eligible to receive this monthly stimulus payment. They are suppose to start sending payments out in July.

 

