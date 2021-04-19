According to NBC4i, A group of people had assembled at the Dollar General, 5001 Chatterton Rd. in Truro Township east of Columbus, to commemorate the death of Jarrin Hickman, who had been killed there one year earlier.
Around 7:30 p.m., officials said a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, drove by the vigil and someone inside the vehicle began firing gunshots into the crowd.
The sheriff’s office said 39-year old Latoya Carpenter was driving east on Chatterton Road passing the Dollar General when the shooting started. She was shot in the head and her vehicle crashed into a parked car. Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five other people were struck, including the 12-year old, and were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.
For the full NBC4 story click here
One Person Dead, Several Others Shot at a Columbus Vigil was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com