‘School of Rock’ Clip Resurfaces Promoting Body Positivity & Jack Black Gets Well-Deserved Praises

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A clip of from School of Rock starring Jack Black resurfaced and Twitter users are reminiscing on the underrated film, its’ influence and Black’s career highlights. School of Rock premiered 18 years ago, and its’ impactful messaging is pulling heartstrings today. Fans are praising Golden Globe winner, Jack Black for the musical comedy ahead of its premiere to Netflix on May 1.

This clip about body positivity is what brought joy to the timeline. Black portrays a wonky music teacher named Dewey Finn, who encourages his student Tamika, played by Maryam Hassan, that she can be a shining star regardless of her size.

“Tamika, you’ve got something everyone wants,” Finn exclaims to Tamika in the scene. “You’ve got talent, girl. You have an incredible singing voice and I’m not just saying that.

He compares her to the late Aretha Franklin, and eventually himself. Though he has a similar “weight issue,” Finn, adding his own comedic flair, says that people worship him on stage because he’s “sexy.” Tamika goes on to ask, “why don’t you just go on a diet?” Finn responds, “Because I like to eat, is that such a crime?”

Many people can relate to this scene in more ways than one. Since the film social media has advanced and filters have become the norm. Society has also created unrealistic body standards and crave a particular body type. This scene is influential to young adults today, because it reinforces natural body types and promotes body positivity, which was especially rare at the time School of Rock premiered.

Jack Black has always given passionately to all of his roles. It is proper justification that Black gets his praises today. The actor, comedian, and musician has . appeared in a number of notable films like Shallow Hal, King Kong, Tropic Thunder, and Jumanji: The Next Level. Black was given a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2018 for his notable works.

The star is also a lead vocalist for the Grammy Award-winning rock duo Tenacious D, which he formed in 1994 with Kyle Glass. One of their most notable albums is from The Pick of Destiny.

Not many entertainers can integrate their love for acting and music, so it is pretty special to see Jack Black utilizing all of his talents and receiving recognition for it. Here’s what the fans have to say about the School of Rock actor:

We love you, Jack Black! Be sure to stream School of Rock on Netflix May 1.

‘School of Rock’ Clip Resurfaces Promoting Body Positivity & Jack Black Gets Well-Deserved Praises was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: