CLOSE
feature story
HomeFeature Story

Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Launches GoFundMe

"My family will never fully recover from this -- it will be with us for the rest of our lives," wrote family matriarch Ashlea Burr.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Ashlea Burr and family

Source: Screenshot / GoFundMe

A Black family based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently launched a GoFundMe in an effort to escape their collective trauma as the result of a violent no-knock raid.

On GoFundMe Ashlea Burr, the family matriarch asked for community care as she and her loved ones attempt leave their current surroundings.

“On October 26, 2018, more than 20 Louisville Metro Police officers and SWAT detectives busted through my front door and raided my home,” Burr stated on the GoFundMe page. “They shot flash bangs directly at my children, who were already coming down the steps with their hands in the air complying with the officers’ orders. They made four of us walk barefoot through glass to get outside. One of my daughters was ordered to lay on the cold, wet ground in the alley behind our house. They searched all of us and our home.”

Burr and her partner, Mario Daugherty, shared their PTSD during a podcast episode of “The Untold Story: Policing,” hosted by “Insecure” star Jay Ellis. Burr and Daugherty discussed the emotional toll the police raid took on their family, where they were falsely accused of selling drugs after a Louisville detective claimed he smelled marijuana coming from their home.

Coincidentally, many of the officers who stormed their home were part of the group of cops who raided Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

“Since day one when we actually heard about Breonna Taylor, it was like, me and Ashlea we just kinda looked at each other and just like, just started crying, damn near you know? Daugherty told Ellis. “It’s like man we were just in this same situation and we know that could’ve easily been us.”

 

“These officers conducted this raid based on information they’d received months prior to my family and I even moving into this home,” reads the GoFundMe page. “They terrorized and severely traumatized my family based on old information; they weren’t even looking for us!”

“It has been 870+ days since we have felt safe in our own home,” it continues. “It has been 870+ days of trauma and constant feelings of fear, nervousness, and hopelessness. My family will never fully recover from this — it will be with us for the rest of our lives.

We are asking for your help to move us out of Louisville, Kentucky. We want to try to start anew and try to get our lives back.

Please pray for peace for my family, especially my children, they need it the most.”

Daugherty and Burr later filed a civil suit against the LMPD. In an interview with WDRB Burr said she felt Taylor’s death could have been prevented if law enforcement authorities headed the warnings of the dangers of no-knock raids and their devastating impact on Black and brown community members.

“What happened to us, it should have stopped then,” Burr said. “They should have stepped forward and made changes then, and Breonna’s life could have been spared.”

SEE ALSO:

A No-Knock Raid Was Executed On A Black Family By Same Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor

Book Publisher Snubs Louisville Cop’s Plan To Cash In On Breonna Taylor’s Police Killing

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

Continue reading All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 13, 2021 — To say that Daniel Cameron's behavior surrounding the investigation of Breonna Taylor's case has been a letdown would be an understatement. Kentucky's embattled, Republican attorney general seems determined to help officers evade accountability for Taylor's murder. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was killed in her home when cops botched the execution of a no-knock warrant last March. Last fall Cameron moved to keep quiet a grand juror in the case who filed a motion to speak out about the decision for an indictment that did not hold accountable any officers involved in the shooting accountable. Prior to that, Cameron gave an interview with "Fox and Friends," labeling Megan Thee Stallion's "Saturday Night Live" performance as "disgusting." His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song "Savage," where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery," Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. "I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there's no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm trying to do my job is disgusting." Cameron said in response to the performance. Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as "Protect Black women" flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X's 1962 speech where he declared, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor's apartment. The attorney general later confessed he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder. While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron's actions consistently proved he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor's case received the care and attention it deserved. From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it's apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness.

Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Launches GoFundMe  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close