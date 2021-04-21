The Columbus Police Department is under scrutiny by the community after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Columbus teen named Makhia Bryant while responding to a call of a disturbance in a southeast neighborhood.
According to reports, Columbus Police Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. by a woman saying that a group of women were trying to stab her in the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road. Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods described the incident at a press conference as a female with a knife attempting to stab another person. A second person was pushed against a vehicle, when the other female goes toward the female aginst the car the officer fired his gun reportedly four times.
** WARNING GRAPHIC: Below is a video of the press conference that includes bodycam footage of the incident **
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Police on the scene did render aid. Bryant was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition but later died at the hospital.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is gathering evidence to execute a full investigation. The officer who fired his gun is off of the streets pending a full investigation.
RELATED STORY: 1 Dead After Columbus Police Respond To Altercation
There are lots of videos and pictures from the scene including this video from a woman who is reportedly Makiyah Bryant’s aunt who shares her story before a crowd of media and onlookers.
** WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE **
Story developing.
The Latest:
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police
- Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not Vindication Of A Corrupt System
- 1 Dead After Columbus Police Respond To Altercation
- Civil Rights Leaders Cautiously Rejoice After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty Of Murder
- The First Trailer For Marvel’s Martial Arts Super Hero Film ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ Has Arrived
- Guilty On All Counts! Derek Chauvin Convicted Of Murder For Killing George Floyd
- Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In Death Of George Floyd
- Waka Flocka Presented With Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award From “His President” Donald Trump
- FX’s ‘Dave’ Gets Season Two Release Date & Announces Upcoming Celebrity Guest Stars
- What We Know About Gabriel DeWitt Wilson: Suspect In Long Island Stop & Shop Shooting
Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com