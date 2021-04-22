The Luther Vandross Legacy Lives On With Four New Industry Awards

Continue reading RIP Marvin Hagler: Iconic Photos Of Legendary Boxing Champ’s ‘Marvelous’ Career

[caption id="attachment_4105347" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] Tributes and condolences were pouring in after learning of the untimely death of "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, the legendary boxer who died on Saturday at the age of 66. Hagler's wife said in a Facebook post that he "passed away unexpectedly at his home" in New Hampshire but did not disclose the cause of his death. https://twitter.com/daznboxing/status/1370960478940368898?s=12 While Hagler left his mark on the world at large, the boxing community, in particular, was mourning his death while also celebrating by recognizing all of his amazing accomplishments during his legendary life and career that spanned 14 impressive years. https://twitter.com/lennoxlewis/status/1370925522952220673?s=12 In that time period, Hagler, a middleweight, lost just two times and scored 53 knockouts and amassing 62 wins. MORE: Thomas Hearns Says Marvin Hagler Was 'In ICU Fighting The After Effects Of The Vaccine' But even if you were unfamiliar with the fine-tunings of boxing, chances are you knew who Hagler was, what with his signature bald head and unmatched bravado that was more times than not backed up and then some in the ring and in popular culture at large. https://twitter.com/lriddickespn/status/1370900498275000322?s=12 Hagler took part in some of the sport's most iconic matches of all time, including his fights against fellow boxing legends Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy "Hit Man" Hearns, the latter of which is considered the "Marvelous" one's greatest performance in the ring. Hagler beat Hearns by TKO in the third round of their legendary fight in 1985. After the match, Hagler described his motivation: “Tommy’s a good fighter, but he’s cocky. I had something for him.” https://twitter.com/teddyatlasreal/status/1370921994460393472?s=12 Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954 before going on to grow up in Brockton, Massachusetts, Hagler ultimately became a sports legend in Boston, not an easy task considering the significant athletic history in that city. https://twitter.com/globebobryan/status/1370917123871105027?s=12 Hagler went pro at the age of 18 after winning the national Amateur Athletic Union tournament in the 165-pound class and spent most of the 1970s working his way up until he got a shot at the belt in 1980 when he became middleweight champion after beating then-champion Alan Minter. It took just seven minutes and 45 seconds for Hagler to turn Minter's face into "a mess" with "blood streaming," the Guardian recalled. But that fight in London has also been remembered as "one of boxing's lowest moments" since the British fans didn't take kindly to a Black man beating up a white man. Regardless of the racism, that championship moment paved the way for Hagler to go on to defend his title 12 times before he famously lost to Leonard in a split decision in 1987. https://twitter.com/sichrismannix/status/1370899961563512832?s=12 Hagler announced his retirement from boxing the following year but remained a celebrated figure in the sport, culminating in his induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993. Keep reading to find some of the most iconic images of Hagler during his legendary career.