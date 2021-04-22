It’s hard to believe we lost Luther Vandross nearly sixteen years ago.
Luckily, the iconic singer left fans with a long list of records to enjoy, and many of his biggest songs are still hitting major milestones years later. Earlier this week, on what would have been his 70th birthday (April 20), Vandross received four posthumous certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
Luther’s hit “Dance With My Father” is now certified platinum by the RIAA. Released just two years before his death, the song took home a pair of Grammys in 2004.
Another Grammy-winner, the 80’s smash “Here And Now” from The Best of Luther Vandross… The Best of Love album also received a platinum certification. His 1994 collaboration with Mariah Carey, titled “Endless Love,” has also reached platinum sales.
“A House is Not A Home,” which appeared on his 1981 debut Never Too Much, was awarded a gold certification. Vandross’ vocals on the record would go on to connect with a whole new generation when, in 2004, Kanye West sampled the song for his smash single “Slow Jamz.”
The honors didn’t end there, however.
Google gave Vandross a special birthday tribute, courtesy of their popular Doodle home screen. On April 20, 2021, Luther’s image served as page art for the world’s most popular search engine.
The Luther Vandross Legacy Lives On With Four New Industry Awards was originally published on wzakcleveland.com