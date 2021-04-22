According to TMZ, Cardi B seems to be looking to break into the beauty biz — and it looks like she wants to keep her B-branding at the forefront of her new venture. The rapper’s company, Washpoppin Inc., just filed legal docs to lock down the rights to the phrase “Bardi Beauty” — which she apparently wants to slap onto a ton of different merch that screams of the fabulous life. According to the trademark docs, Cardi is apparently aiming to hawk a bunch of glam products — including stuff like cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, nail enamel … pretty much the works when it comes to a beauty line.
Cardi Makes Plans For ‘Bardi Beauty’ was originally published on wiznation.com