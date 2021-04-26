Cincinnati Bar Owner Will Not Play NBA Games due to Lebron James Controversial Tweet

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A Cincinnati bar owner is upset at the tweet Lebron James posted last week in reference to the shooting of 16 yr old Makiah Bryant. James shared a photo of officer, Nicholas Reardon, who fatally shot Bryant. The picture of Reardon, who is white, was accompanied with the caption, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” followed up with an hourglass emoji.

ALL HE WAS SAYING WAS TO HOLD THAT MAN ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE MURDER OF A YOUNG GIRL.

People took his tweet and ran with it implying that he was saying to target and harm the officer. Since they were using his tweet to generate more hate he took his tweet down.

The owner of Linnies Pub in Ohio was not happy with James tweet and decided that he will not be showing any NBA games at his establishment until James is expelled fro the league. Of course King James had to respond!

James shared a news article about the incident with a comment that reads, “I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp.”

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.com