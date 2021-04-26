The 614
Get a COVID Vaccine From OhioHealth Without an Appointment

According to NBC4i, OhioHealth will offer first shot COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-ins without an appointment beginning Tuesday.

The walk-in center will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus at 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus. These walk-in vaccination times will be held from Tuesday through Friday, April 30.

OhioHealth is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine, for people aged 16 and up.

 

