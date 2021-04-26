CLOSE
According to NBC4i, OhioHealth will offer first shot COVID-19 vaccinations for walk-ins without an appointment beginning Tuesday.
The walk-in center will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus at 3430 OhioHealth Pkwy, Columbus. These walk-in vaccination times will be held from Tuesday through Friday, April 30.
OhioHealth is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine, for people aged 16 and up.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get a COVID Vaccine From OhioHealth Without an Appointment was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com