Seven Streeter Talks New Single Guilty, and Summer Project Drunken Words Sober Thoughts

Its not everyday you get to sit down with a down to earth soul, and connect with them on so many levels. Seven and I discussed a number of things, from her new single, Guilty, to her album set to drop in the summer, Drunken Words Sober Thoughts. We laughed an joked about some drunken nights that we might have had and our guilty pleasures. Of course we mentioned the heartbreaks that are happening in this country almost everyday, a black person being shot by a police officer. On a lighter note there was plenty of laughter, smiles, and some Name Dropping. So take a look below!

