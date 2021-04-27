Child Tax Credit as high as $3600, Do you Qualify?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is the season that ,any Americans will be receiving their tax return. For many of us who have children we are still waiting of the check in the mail or deposit into our account.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 has upped the child tax credit substantially, as high as $3,600 per child, ages five and under, for qualifying people.

You don’t need an income to get the credit, although you do need to file a tax return with your name, social security number, and other important details.

According to NBC4i.com the child tax credit use to be around $2000 with tens of millions of tax payers receiving the credit on their tax returns.

To see if you qualify for the child tax credit CLICK HERE and try the tool on NBCi.com

Will the tax credit be something you’re looking forward to?