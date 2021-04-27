The NFL offseason is a great time to travel, relax with family or check out a UFO. At least that was the experience for Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who said he and his wife recently spotted something from another world.
Mayfield tweeted about the sighting back in March. But during a press conference Monday (April 26), he doubled-down on his story, and sighted leaked military photos as proof that life exists beyond the stars.
“It was one of those things (his wife Emily) was looking down at her phone in the passenger seat.” He said during the press conference. “It was nighttime so when you are looking at your phone screen, everything is dark around you and you can only see that light, it was bright enough to where it caught her attention, too. We kind of just looked at each other, ‘Did you just see that? Yeah.’ Other people in that area confirmed, too.”
Earlier this month, The Defense Department confirmed that pictures and video of “unidentified aerial phenomena” taken in 2019 are legitimate images of unexplained objects.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield Says Navy Photos Confirm His Own UFO Experience was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com