LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Redman To Join Power Book II As Method Man’s Brother

Redman and Method will be reunited on the screen once again together after all!

Reports say Redman will be joining the cast of STARZ crime drama series, Power Book: II Ghost.

Now we’ve already got a glimpse of Method Man in action as defense attorney Davis Maclean and now it looks as though Redman will play the role of Maclean’s brother who is in prison, Theo Rollins.

With the introduction of Theo, the show will take us into a deeper look into Method Man’s character and what legal trouble he got into before pursuing a legal career.

Are you here for Redman joining the Power Book II: Ghost casts?

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Redman To Join Power Book II As Method Man’s Brother was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: