Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening

Over the years, there have been rumors about whether or not the cast would rejoin together for a Martin reboot or reimagining, and back in 2018, there was a glimmer of hope. However, that was shot down after Tisha and Tichina recently appeared on the Tamron Hall Show. While there, Tamron asked about the possibility of a reboot and Tichina delivered the bad news.
“As Tisha told you, I kinda shoot from the hip,” said Tichina. “And uh—it’s something that we wanted to happen. It’s something that we tried very hard to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it’s not gonna happen. Not unless it’s an animation. Tisha brought up a great idea to do an animation of it, but I always say, a show can never ever be rebooted without the original cast.”
“Now, we may be able to have a rebirth, maybe,” she says. “But as far as a reboot, I don’t think that’s gonna happen.” Tichina also mentioned Ford, as the beloved actor passed away in 2016. “Tommy’s no longer with us, the show is never gonna be the same.” It’s sad news for Martin fans, but Tichina added, “Some things are best left alone.”
#Oscars: The Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Yays & Nays
#Oscars: The Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Yays & Nays
1. 93rd Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. E! Live From The Red Carpet - Season 2021Source:Getty 6 of 30
7. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 16 of 30
17. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 17 of 30
18. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 23 of 30
24. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 25 of 30
26. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. ABC's Coverage Of The 93rd Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. 93rd Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. 93rd Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 30 of 30
Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening was originally published on wiznation.com