Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Martin Lawrence In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Over the years, there have been rumors about whether or not the cast would rejoin together for a Martin reboot or reimagining, and back in 2018, there was a glimmer of hope. However, that was shot down after Tisha and Tichina recently appeared on the Tamron Hall Show. While there, Tamron asked about the possibility of a reboot and Tichina delivered the bad news.

Tichina Arnold Says No “Martin” Reboot Happening  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close