Walmart Vs Kanye? Retail Giant Files Complaint Over New Yeezy Logo

Kanye has had his fair share of public disputes over the years, but his latest beef has nothing to do with music. Walmart has an issue with a proposed logo design for the iconic Yeezy brand.
The retail giant alleges that the design “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception” which could result in consumers wrongly associating the Yeezy brand with Walmart.
A trademark application for the new Yeezy logo, made up of eight dotted lines, was filed in January 2020. The rapper’s company says their logo was inspired by “rays of the sun.”
YOU BE THE JUDGE: COMPARE BOTH LOGOS HERE
The Walmart logo, made up of six rays in a circle “to resemble a spark,” was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2008.
Kanye’s team has yet to publicly address the situation. Walmart, however, said they wrote West’s company in July 2020, August 2020, January 2021 and February 2021.
“Walmart has repeatedly sought to understand Yeezy’s planned use of the Yeezy Application, with the goal of finding ways in which the Walmart Spark Design and the Yeezy Application can co-exist with one another,” the letter said. “However, to date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground.”
Kanye Demands Apology From Drake and J. Cole in Latest Twitter Rant
Kanye Demands Apology From Drake and J. Cole in Latest Twitter Rant
1.1 of 7
2.2 of 7
3.3 of 7
4.4 of 7
5.5 of 7
6.6 of 7
7.7 of 7
The Latest:
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Ohio Man In Viral Clip Threatening to Shoot Black Woman Now Faces Felony, Eviction
- Date Confirmed For Black Rob Memorial, Here’s Where You Can Watch
- DJ Khaled Enlists JAY-Z, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & More For ‘Khaled Khaled’
- Funeral Plans For Digital Underground’s Shock G Have Been Set
- Like Mother, Like Daughter: Willow Smith Releases New Punk Song That Reminds Us Of Jada’s Heavy Metal Band Days
- Willow Smith Releases New Track “Transparent Soul” With All The Pop-Punk Feels
- Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky At Party A Week After Being Shot
- The U.S. Government Is Suing Ja Rule For $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes
- Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better Surgical Procedures
- Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book Pro 360 & Galaxy Book Pro Are Geared For Mobile First Users
Walmart Vs Kanye? Retail Giant Files Complaint Over New Yeezy Logo was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com