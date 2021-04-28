LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fresh off his 27th birthday & the release of QueMix 4, hosted by DJ Drama, Jacquees​ joined The Morning Hustle​ to not only discuss the project but open up about growing up with very little, wanting to be in the NFL, and his thoughts on wanting children. The King of R&B gives insight into the QueMix, signing to Cash Money, and his upbringing as a child.

Jacquees On Why This May Be His Last QueMix Project, DMX’s Impact, Signing With Cash Money + More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

