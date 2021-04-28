Diva’s Daily Dirt: Joseline Hernandez Goes In On Wendy Williams Live On TV

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Joseline Hernandez Goes In On Wendy Williams Live On TV

The Puerto Rican Princess had some words for Wendy Williams this morning honey!

Joseline Hernandez took the opportunity to let Wendy Williams know exactly how she felt about a few things during her most recent visit to the show.

Wendy Williams made it clear–she isn’t apologizing to anyone.

According to Joseline, Wendy should give her flowers for what she’s accomplished and show more respect to women of color on her show.

“I hope you’re going to give me my flowers today. I hope you’re going to honor how much work I’ve put out there…I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now…”

Watch the full exchange below:

Wendy Williams handled that much differently than the past but also still very much witty on the fly and reminded Joseline that she doesn’t have to apologize for anything!

“I don’t have to apologize for anything. This is what I do.”

The Joseline’s Cabaret is now streaming on Zeus Network and is being picked up for a third season.

Not Enough Evidence For Trey Songz To Be Charged In Kansas City Incident

Trey Songz is in the clear when it comes to that viral video from January 24th at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The ‘Back Home’ singer allegedly refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing and allegedly punched an officer before putting him into a headlock. Songz was eventually removed from the event and booked in Jackson County jail.

Well now it looks as though he can officially put that day behind him. Recent reports say Trey Songz will not be facing any charges for the incident.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office, Mike Mansur claimed that there was “insufficient evidence” to successfully file charges and take the incident to the courtroom.

