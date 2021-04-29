Teacher Arrested After Cocaine was Fund in her Desk at School

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Now i am not one to knock someone for how they do something or what they do, but it is a matter of where you do it at.

It is highly unacceptable that teacher was hiding cocaine in her desk at school. When children are involved my defense comes up because I am a mother and I want my son protected and in the right care at all times.

A Virginia kindergarten teacher was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after cocaine was found in her desk. Cybil Billie, a 46-year-old kindergarten teacher at Lakeview Elementary School, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

She was a teacher for seven years at Lakeview, and is now being held without bond according to complex.com

How would feel if you knew your childs teacher used a choice of drugs?