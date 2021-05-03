Black moms have been gracing our television sets for generations, giving us entertainment, life lessons, and the joy of seeing our own parent’s likeness on the big screen. The Black TV mom is an icon in her own right. She personifies beauty, strength, love, and the occasional ass-whooping our favorite TV characters deserved. Many of us were even raised by these great fictional women, taking teachable moments from their shows and bringing them into our own real-life experiences.
To celebrate Black TV Mom greatness and to test your black card, we’re created the “Name That Black TV Mom” interactive quiz to see if you really know your Black TV Moms.
RELATED: 12 Black TV Mamas We Wish Raised Us
TAKE OUR QUIZ BELOW
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Can You Name That Black TV Mom? [Quiz]
- Sephora And Kohl’s Announce Beauty Brand Assortment With Over 100 Makeup, Skincare, Hair And Fragrance Brands
- Chrissy Lampkin Shined Like A Goddess In A $3k Gold Dress At Her 50th Birthday Celebration
- Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially Our Summer Mood
- Black-Led Coalition Demands DOJ Investigation Of Columbus Police After Ma’Khia Brown’s Killing
- Like Georgia, Florida Legislature Passes Election Law Influenced By Trump’s Big Lie
- Conservatives Launch Lawsuits Attacking Historic Government Aid For Black Farmers
- Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Wore Custom Prada For The ‘Without Remorse’ Premiere And Set The Internet Ablaze
- VP Kamala Harris Shows Support For Designers Of Color With Cream Pantsuit At Joint Session of Congress
- ‘me too.’ International Launches ‘Disrupt Rape Culture’ Campaign With Shirt Collection Designed By Fresco Steez
Can You Name That Black TV Mom? [Quiz] was originally published on hotspotatl.com