Trump Supporter Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Assault, Avoids 10-Year Bid

Trump supporter, Kodak Black might’ve gotten himself that Presidential Pardon for the weapons charges that had him locked up, but that didn’t shield him from another case he was fighting at the time as well.

According to TMZ, the “ZEZE” rapper just struck a plea deal with prosecutors in a sexual assault suit that will keep him out of jail but under the watchful eye of the law. Having pled guilty to first-degree assault for the 2016 incident, Kodak was able to get a 10-year suspended prison sentence and placed on 18 months of supervised state probation.

While on probation, he will not wear an ankle monitor, but must let his probation officer know where he goes and where he lives.

We’re also told Kodak will not be allowed to use drugs, drink alcohol or have guns and if he successfully completes the 18-month probation … he won’t spend a day in prison for the case.

For those who aren’t familiar with the case, Kodak was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a hotel in February of 2016. According to prosecutors, the Miami rapper pushed the victim into a wall and onto a bed before biting on her breast and neck.

Though he initially denied the allegations, Kodak eventually admitted in court that he bit the girl before apologizing for his actions on the record.

Well, at least he won’t be going back to the bing for this one because we doubt “Moneybagg Joe” would be willing to grant him another pardon just because he’s a celebrity. He’s not pressed for votes like that

