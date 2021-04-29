The “Bartender” singer shook his head and stared off into the distance as he scrolled through the list of messages and mentions, which included DMs from artists like Fergir, YBN Nahmir, , Keri Hilson and more. In the clip, he explained, “I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me.” He added, “Dude, is that Fergie?! SMH. Oh lord, I missed Nahmir?!?!”
“I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM’s are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these.” He added, “I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn’t fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven’t checked and replied to.”
T-Pain Discovered Instagram's Direct Message Hidden Folder In Hilarious Fashion
T-Pain Discovered Instagram's Direct Message Hidden Folder In Hilarious Fashion
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
T-Pain Accidentally Ignored Celeb DMs For Years was originally published on wiznation.com