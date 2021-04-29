Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lil Kim Reveals New Memoir On The Way

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Lil Kim

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Lil’ Kim has announced a new memoir, as People reports. Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee will be published November 2 via Hachette Books. Co-written by Kim and Kathy Iandoli, the candid book will delve into the rap icon’s storied career, starting in her home neighborhood of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, where she worked alongside the Notorious B.I.G and joined the rap collective Junior M.A.F.I.A. Check out a teaser for the book below.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim told People. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.” In addition to expanding on her work as an artist, The Queen Bee will touch on Kim’s relationships, her struggles within the misogynistic music industry, and more.

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

T-Pain Discovered Instagram's Direct Message Hidden Folder In Hilarious Fashion

10 photos Launch gallery

T-Pain Discovered Instagram's Direct Message Hidden Folder In Hilarious Fashion

Continue reading T-Pain Discovered Instagram’s Direct Message Hidden Folder In Hilarious Fashion

T-Pain Discovered Instagram's Direct Message Hidden Folder In Hilarious Fashion

[caption id="attachment_967080" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jemal Countess / Getty[/caption] T-Pain, the Call Of Duty master that he is, might not be the savviest person in the world when it comes to social media tools. The "Rappa Ternt Sanga" just discovered a hidden folder for direct messages on Instagram and shared his findings in a hilarious fashion. By way of a TikTok video, Tallahasse Pain shows off the long list of celebrity direct message requests from folks in the same business as he is. "I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me," T-Pain's caption read with a helium-tinged voiceover effect and the artist's making an amused face. Folks such as Fergie, YBN Nahmir, Viola Davis, Diplo, Keri Hilson, and even entities like Nickolodeon all attempted to reach T-Pain unbeknownst to him. As T-Pain added in the captions, he assumed that any time someone sent him a DM that it would go to the main folder. However, if you're not following people or they're not following you, the messages will sometimes get grabbed by the request folder. "I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video," T-Pain shared in the caption. One can only imagine the massive amount of bags and potential collaborations that T-Pain missed out on over the past few years but hopefully, this gets the ball rolling creatively so he can mend some of those mistakenly broken bridges.  Also, T-Pain, hire a social media manager pronto! Check out reactions from Twitter below. https://twitter.com/TPAIN/status/1387595061647523842 -- Photo: Getty

Lil Kim Reveals New Memoir On The Way  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close