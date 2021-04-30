Kid Cudi and The NFL Team Up for a Limited Edition 2021 Draft Starter Jacket

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kid Cudi celebrated the fact that last night’s 2021 NFL draft was held in his hometown of Cleveland, OH by partnering with the league to release a limited edition Starter jacket 90 minutes before the event’s start.

The collaboration has the logos of all 32 teams throughout the chest, back, and sleeves of the jacket. And to symbolize the love “Mr. Rager” has for his dear Forest City, the Cleveland Browns helmet is situated on the left breast, exactly where the heart lies.

The jacket sports a hood with drawstrings, an elastic waistband and cuffs, and a hidden front pocket. In the upper back region, a large patch of the NFL shield sits in all red, and underneath that is Cudi’s trademark Man on the Moon logo.

The Kid Cudi x NFL Draft Starter Breakaway Pullover Jacket ranges from S to 2XL in size and retails for $275.00. However, you might want to get an early jump on yours since orders placed now will only begin shipping October 1. Snag your jacket fast by visiting the Kid Cudi website right now.

