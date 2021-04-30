Where the Money Resides: Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell Inked Multi-Year Deal With ABC Signature

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Deadline releases exclusive announcement that Insecure co-star and producer Natasha Rothwell has inked a multi-year overall deal with ABC Signature. Rothwell will develop new projects for television through her Big Hattie Productions company under the rich pact, which in conjunction with Disney General Entertainment’s BIPOC Creator Initiative led by Tara Duncan.

Deadline reports that the financial details have not been disclosed but sources say the three0year pact is in the eight-figure range. Duncan speaks with Deadline about the pleasure of working with Rothwell and how she will add to their growing team.

“Natasha is the real deal triple threat. I’ve been a fan of her writing for years and have loved watching her career blossom in front of and behind the camera,” Duncan said. “It’s an honor to provide a platform for one of the best comedic talents in the business.”

Rothwell has played the hilarious character Kelli on the award-winning HBO series Insecure since the show’s inception, and she’s also served as a producer. The all-star entertainer has received two NAACP Image Award nominations for her role on the popular show. Before her time working with Issa Rae on Insecure, she wrote for Saturday Night Live and wrote and starred in the original sketch series Netflix Presents: The Characters. Natasha has also been seen several feature length films like Love, Simon, Sonic The Hedgehog and Wonder Woman 1984. Rothwell has also voiced characters on DuckTales, Bojack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, and The Simpsons and is currently the voice of Mommy Shark in the Nickelodeon series Baby Shark.

ABC Signature President, Jonnie Davis said, “I echo Tara’s sentiments – we love Natasha and are so excited she will join the ABC Signature family. This is a coup for our studio, and we’re honored to support this gifted storyteller as she sets out not just to entertain but to change the television landscape for the better.”

Rothwell has already been named a 2021 Sundance Screenwriters Lab Fellow for her script Black Comic-Con, and she’s writing the coming of age feature We Were There, Too with Gloria Calderón-Kellett for HBO Max. Rothwell is booked and busy with several other series in the works. She will also star in the limited HBO series The White Lotus and an animated series she’s executively producing and starring in entitled Malltown.

If you thought that was all Rothwell had up her sleeve, you’re sadly mistaken. Rothwell voiced the Planned Parenthood documentary Ours To Tell and additionally, she received the 2020 Planned Parenthood Champion of Reproductive Health Award. She is an advocate for women’s reproductive health along with the arts and arts education working with a number of organizations in both spaces.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be starting this next chapter with ABC Signature! I’m beyond grateful to have the incomparable Tara Duncan in my corner along with Jonnie Davis and Tracy Underwood, who have welcomed me into the Disney Family with open arms,” Rothwell shares with Deadline. “It was important to me to find a studio partner that would not only honor my vision and my voice as a storyteller, but also one that shared my hunger for stories that broaden the limited scope with which BIPOCs have traditionally been viewed–– stories where our humanity isn’t a plot point or up for debate but it’s understood, celebrated and explored in new and interesting ways. That’s why I’m so thrilled to be partnering with ABC Signature, and to have the opportunity to tell thoughtful, nuanced stories that center marginalized voices–– stories that dare to subvert expectations all under the banner of Big Hattie Productions. Y’all better buckle up.” Well, buckle up and enjoy the Rothwell ride!

