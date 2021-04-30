Rest In Power Ma’Khia Bryant: How To Watch Funeral Of Columbus Police Shooting Victim

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

In a service that vows to bestow “the dignity that she deserves,” Ma’Khia Bryant will be laid to rest in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday at 1p.m. at the First Church of God where Bishop Timothy J. Clarke presides.

The police-involved shooting death of the 16-year-old teen reverberated across the country in the midst of the Derek Chauvin verdict where he was found guilty of brutally murdering George Floyd.

Police have yet to release full details of what transpired on April 20 when officers were called to a residence in Columbus that reported threats of inter-household violence. Bodycam footage showed where officer Nicholas Reardon fatally shot Ma’Khia after she wielded a knife at two woman near the driveway of the home.

Ma’Khia’s death should be examined as a fail on multiple fronts. As an agent of the state in foster care system, several social media accounts allege that Ma’Khia suffered physical violence and bullying, pushing her to resort to a definite means of defense. And in the ways her death has been dismissed as justifiable warrants another view on misogynoir, fatphobia and classism in America.

On Wednesday a lawyer for Ma’Khia’s family announced they back a Department of Justice probe into the Columbus Division of Police, as well as a probe of state’s division of foster care. On the same day, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther voiced he supports a DOJ probe.

Ma’Khia’s family has publicly vowed to remember her as a bright, fun-loving girl and refuse to let a different narrative of their loved one permeate.

“Ma’Khia attended Independence High School as an 11th grade student. She was currently on the honor roll,” the teen’s obituary reads. “Making Tik Tok Videos doing her hair was her favorite past time. She enjoyed cooking and music.”

“Ma’Khia had a great sense of humor; always wanted to make everyone laugh. She was a loving teenager with a big heart, and she loved her family very much,” it continues.

The funeral stream will be housed on the Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace’s website. To view, click here.

SEE ALSO:

Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police Department Following Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death

Columbus Pastor Says Community Plans To Bury Ma’Khia Bryant ‘With The Dignity She Deserves’

Rest In Power Ma’Khia Bryant: How To Watch Funeral Of Columbus Police Shooting Victim was originally published on newsone.com