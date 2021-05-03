H.E.R Talks Skip Marley Relationship Rumors, Being On DJ Khaled’s Album, & Winning An Oscar

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

H.E.R. went from one of the most private artists of our times to almost being EGOT status. After recently winning an Oscar, H.E.R. joins The Morning Hustle to let us inside her life. The 23-year-old won an Oscar for Best Original Song alongside Tiara Thomas and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II for “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah. The multi-talented artist talks about meeting Fred Hampton Jr. and what it was like winning such a huge award.

She also discusses the dating rumors with Skip Marley. The two did their song Slow Down together which sparked dating rumors because of their chemistry.

Don’t miss more from H.E.R. as she talks about quarantine concerts and the secret to winning awards below.

