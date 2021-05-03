Hip Hop Spot: Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set + Diddy Defended At Black Rob’s Funeral

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In the Hip Hop Spot, Headkrack breaks down Black Rob’s funeral and people defended Diddy. People say that Diddy actually did support Black Rob unlike some people stated. Also, Lil Wayne’ paid homage to DMX at a recent concert.

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown are expected to release a joint project together. We don’t know if these two collaborating together is good image-wise, but the music would probably be a hit.

