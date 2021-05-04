feature story
RIP Mikayla Miller: Black LGBTQ Teen Was Reportedly ‘Lynched’ In Boston Suburb

The 16-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Mikayla Miller, found dead hanging from tree in Hopkinton, Massachusetts

Source: Twitter / Violence In Boston

A candlelight vigil has been planned to demand answers following the death of a Black LGBTQ teenage girl who was found hanging from a tree last month in a mostly white suburb of Boston. Her mother has reportedly described the death in terms similar to a lynching.

Mikayla Miller was found dead on April 18 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. But the investigation into the 16-year-old’s death was delayed by local police under the threat of exposing high school student’s sexuality, according to a social media post attributed to Mikayla’s mother.

The statement alleged that Mikayla was “ambushed” and “murdered” by “a group of kids.” The statement added that neither the Hopkinton Police Department nor the Massachusetts State Police responded accordingly and that a state trooper “warned” Mikayla’s mother against seeking media attention or else her daughter’s “sexuality” would be exposed.

“They will not cover up her murder,” the statement said.

 

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office on Sunday confirmed that it was investigating the case and denied any suggestion to the contrary. However, there was no confirmation about the motive behind Miller’s death, such as racism, homophobia or suicide following bullying.

“The idea that we would be not investigating bullying or a murder, as the allegation, is just not true,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told CBS Boston.

Nonprofit group Violence In Boston has planned a candlelight vigil for Mikayla on Thursday and said Hopkinton residents have been “sending nasty messages” to people who plan to attend. Hopkinton, located about 36 miles from Boston, is 84% white and nearly 2% Black, according to Census data.

Out.com, a pro-LGBTQ website, identified Mikayla as “LGBTQ+” and the Facebook event page for the vigil said Mikayla ” identified as LGBTQIA.” The Facebook page said Mikayla was an honors student and student-athlete who played basketball and wanted to attend a historically Black college or university.

“Not just ANY HBCU,” the event page said. “Mikayla wanted to attend Spellman [sic] or Howard. She wanted to study journalism.”

Violence In Boston asked how anyone can be so sure Mikayla died by suicide and pointed to statements “slandering” her mother as possible evidence that there was a coverup at play.

“They are slandering Mikaylas Mother discussing things like the death of Mikaylas father and how she pays her rent,” Violence In Boston wrote Monday in a Facebook post. “These clear folks are violent and Police Officers Families. The amount of hate messages I have received is disgusting.”

The statement added: “The Cover Up is Real.”

A request for comment from Violence In Boston was not immediately returned.

As news has spread of Mikayla’s death, social media posts have claimed without proof that she was “lynched.”

CBS Boston reported that the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office does not consider Mikayla’s death “suspicious” and said she was involved in “an altercation” prior to being found dead.

But, as Violence In Boston accurately pointed out, an official cause of death has not been established for Mikayla nearly four weeks after she was found dead despite an autopsy having been conducted.

Mikayla’s mother and aunt told CBS Boston that more information would be announced during the vigil Thursday.

There has been a troubling series of Black men found hanging across the country under questionable circumstances in recent years.

In December, law enforcement officials in Georgia determined the cause of death for Omari Bryant was suicide despite his family maintaining that the 18-year-old was not suicidal. Bryant’s body was found hanging in front of a motel.

Demonstrators were reportedly planning to rally on Thursday to bring more attention to the controversial death of a Black man in suburban St. Louis. Ferguson, Missouri, has found itself at the center of yet another racially charged controversy after an activist claimed her son was killed by lynching this month. Danye Jones, 24, was found hanging from a tree on Oct. 17, according to a social media post penned by his mother that has since gone viral - at least on Black Twitter. Mainstream media outlets, in contrast, have provided scant, cursory coverage of the outrageous allegations that were resonating among Black social media users in particular, who have been wondering why the death wasn't being publicized very much. https://twitter.com/irrelevantOM/status/1058013412091924480 "Danye was an upbeat, good-spirited, and caring young man who loved his family and his community," according to a GoFundMe page that was created Thursday to help his family. "He was looking forward to starting his own business before he lost his life. He was loved by many and his death has devastated his entire community beyond words. We all want justice for him and his loved ones." Local authorities were investigating the death as a suicide despite Jones' mother insisting otherwise. “They lynched my baby,” Melissa McKinnies wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post featuring a graphic image of Jones' dead body that was removed from because it violated the social network's policies. McKinnies was on the front lines of the demonstrations in Ferguson in the aftermath of the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014. Because the death was being treated as a suicide, that implied police were not actively looking for any suspects. Jones' death came on the heels of a string of other suspicious deaths associated Ferguson activists, prompting Black Twitter to collectively ask why these latest claims were seemingly being brushed under the rug by local authorities. Jones would have turned 25 on Nov. 19. Warning: Some of the images below are graphic in nature. Please view them at your discretion.

