Lil Yachty Is Joining The Beauty Game With His Own Unisex Nail Polish Line

Move over OPI there is a new trendy nail polish brand on the rise, and I’m definitely here for it! Rapper Lil Yachty is set to release his first color from his nail polish line, Crete, on May 21st. The nail polish is contained in a stylish matte black tube with white writing on it. It is gender-inclusive; however, the “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper stated in a previous TMZ interview that his new line is geared mostly towards males.

“It’s essentially like, it’s unisex, but I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and to be more comfortable in their own skin.”

According to his Instagram comments, fans are excited about his new venture. Many were singing him praises for his latest entrepreneurial endeavor while others wrote about how they could not wait to sport the new nail paint. I am a red or nude nail color girl on most occasions, so if the pictures he posted on his Instagram page resemble the colors that will be featured in his new paint line, I’m definitely going to toss some coins his way! As shown in his Instagram post, the colors will be neutral shades like black, gray, and white.

Manicures and pedicures have traditionally been associated with the female gender. However, nicely kept hands and feet should be a universal thing in my opinion. Lil Yachty is known for rocking a cool manicure and not thinking twice about what others have to say regarding his nail grooming choices. He and other male celebrities have adopted the “doing me” attitude when it comes to nail art. ASAP Rocky, Dwayne Wade, Lil Pump, and even the OG Snoop Dog have all confidently taken part in the male nail polish trend. Males, especially male celebrities who rap or play sports, are often held to a macho standard simply because of their gender and occupation. So, it is refreshing to see them go against the norms of society and embrace their individuality. Now if one of them can point me in the direction of the perfect shade of red nail polish I would surely appreciate it!

