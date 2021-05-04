CLOSE
J. Cole’s The Off-Season album will officially be arriving on Friday, May 14th. Shortly after the date was teased by his Dreamville labelmate Bas, Cole himself took to social media to confirm the release date, sharing the album cover in the process.
NLE Choppa Almost Gets Put To Sleep During Brawl, Twitter Says He's Lucky His Boys Were There To Help
10 photos Launch gallery
NLE Choppa Almost Gets Put To Sleep During Brawl, Twitter Says He's Lucky His Boys Were There To Help
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
J. Cole Reveals Release Date For “The Off Season” was originally published on wiznation.com