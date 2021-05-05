YFN Lucci Indicted on Racketeering Charges

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to complex.com rapper YFN Lucci is now wanted in a racketeering indictment. Real name Rayshawn Bennett he is among 12 that are now named in this gang related racketeering indictment.

This is an 105 count racketeering indictment that utilize the Atl rappers social media post and music. The 29 yr old is required to turn himself in due to the new charges.

He is already out on bond for a unrelated murder charge, which he violated by doing to a strip club.

His attorneys not too happy with the courts trying to revoke his $500,000 bond which he calls “an attempt without merit and is replete with factual and legal inaccuracies”.

Lucas lawyer continues to fight by his side, stating his client is not a gang member, but a platinum winner, musical artist that has performed all over the United States and the world.

I wonder if hell be able to beat ALL of these charges, and if any of them at all are true, What do you think?