Dogecoin Surges Pass 30% to a record above 50 cents as Crypto Trading continues

So you may be wondering what is crypto currency? Crypto currency is a digital asset designed for exchange, which makes its difficult to counterfeit.

To make money off cryptocurrency, you have to buy then wait for your value to rise and than you sell. Most people start out with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Ripple. When the market prices rise, they sell for profit.

Dogecoin is newer to the crypto market, big names like Mark Cuban have mentioned the name DOGEcoin. Once started as a joke in 2013 Dogecoin was amid a boom in cryptocurrencies, there has been rise in recent month with young investors who started trading during the pandemic.

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, mentioned Dogecoin multiple times twitter, Dogecoin is based off s viral dog meme, and has surged to 30% on Tuesday to set a new record high at more than 50 cents per coin.

Courtesy of cnbc.com