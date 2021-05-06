Arts & Entertainment
Childish Gambino Sued For “This Is America”

Childish Gambino At Broccoli City Festival

Source: Chynna M. Keys / Made N Chynna Photography

Emelike Nwosuocha, a rapper who performs under the name Kidd Wes, is suing Childish Gambino, AKA Donald Glover, claiming he ripped off his song, “Made in America.”

According to Kidd Wes … he created his track on SoundCloud in September 2016 and released it on YouTube a couple months later, where people could listen to it for free. He says he also registered the song with the U.S Copyright Office in May 2017, and it was set to be the lead single on his upcoming album. According to the docs … Kidd Wes claims the chorus, or hook, of “This is America” is “unmistakably substantially similar, if not practically identical” to his “Made in America.”

Childish Gambino Sued For “This Is America”  was originally published on wiznation.com

