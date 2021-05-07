Columbus One of Nations Fastest Growing Metropolitan Area

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Columbus is one of the nation’s fastest-growing large metropolitan areas and the fastest in the Midwest, according to the latest population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week.

Among the 51 metro areas that the bureau estimated to have more than 1 million people in 2020, Columbus ranked 17th in population growth since 2010.

While the center of the state expands, smaller areas of Ohio that closer fit the “Rust Belt” moniker continue to lose population during a decades-long deindustrialization around the Great Lakes.

Among the 70 Midwest metros, Youngstown and Steubenville had the two largest drops in population share last decade, dipping 5.9% and 7.35%, respectively. The bottom 25, all of which lost population, also included Akron, Toledo, Cleveland, Canton, Mansfield, Springfield and Lima.

Ten of the 13 metro areas that include Ohio have lost population since 2010.

Courtesy of NBC4i.com

