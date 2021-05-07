Diva’s Daily Dirt: Greys Anatomy Fans Sad To See Jesse Williams Go

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Greys Anatomy Fans Sad to See Jesse Williams Go

After 12 seasons as Dr. Jackson Avery, fans of the hit show Greys Anatomy learn that he’s leaving the show. Dr. Avery, played by Jesse Williams, is moving to Boston. “Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” said Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff in a statement Deadline. “Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many.”

Fans took no time expressing how they felt about Jesse Williams leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital just a few episodes shy of their 17 episode season finale, but we’re sure Shonda Rhimes has something magical up her sleeve.

The Game Shares His Top 10 Rappers

In case you were wondering who The Game would put in his Top 10 rappers alive list, he just decided to share it with the world on Twitter. It’s getting mix reviews:

Fans noticed Swizzy was one of those not feeling The Game’s list at all. The ‘Verzuz’ creator commented a red X in The Game’s comments, gathering over 1,000 likes:

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/swizz-beatz-seemingly-isnt-a-fan-of-the-games-top-10-rappers-list-news.131511.html

