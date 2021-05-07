Witness Offers Chilling New Details About Pop Smoke Murder

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A preliminary hearing Thursday (May 6) provided further insight into the murder of Pop Smoke, who was killed February 19, 2020, in Hollywood Hills, California.

From the stand, Det. Christian Carrasco relayed the chaotic series of events that ended with the violent shooting death of a rising Brooklyn rapper, as told to him by a female witness to the crime.

As Pop Smoke showered, multiple intruders entered the rapper’s bedroom. One allegedly pressed a semiautomatic weapon to the head of the witness, while the others rushed into the adjoining bathroom, Carrasco said.

“She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson [Pop Smoke] screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground. Two other individuals began to kick him.”

“She follows Mr. Jackson, sees him on the ground and screams for Michael [Durodola] to call 911,” said Carrasco.

Of the four suspects in the case, Corey Walker is the only one being tried as an adult. Walker has been charged with murder and robbery and could face the death penalty if convicted. Three other male suspects, one identified as just 15 years old, have also been charged with murder and robbery, but as juveniles.

Pop Smoke died at age 20. Despite experiencing just a brief run in the music world, the late rapper’s impact is still felt within Hip-Hop.

Rico Beats, Pop Smoke’s manager, recently revealed that another album was in the works. Rico hinted at a new album below a photo on his Instagram page.

“I see and hear everything kept it cool tho no worries pay back around the corner,” the caption read. “Popsmoke new album loading.”

Pop Smoke’s debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, was a huge commercial success. Guest appearances included 50 Cent, DaBaby, Quavo, Lil Baby and Future, among others.

Released July 3, 2020, Pop Smoke made history as the first rapper to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with a posthumous release.

The official video for his single, “For The Night,” has more than 260 million views on YouTube.

