RHOA, Cynthia Baileys Healthy Co-parenting Advice!

When two people decide to bring a child into this world, their life is no longer their own. Now is a beautiful blessing that deserves the love, care, and support form both parents.

Although some children are brought into this world through marital ties, others may have single parents raising them. Some people struggle with healthy co-parenting, and the biggest reason why that may be is because some parents have yet to put their FEELINGS to the side. Keep in mind every situation is different, because dead beat MOMs and DADs do exist!

But if both parents are involved and they aren’t together, Cynthia Bailey has some advice for parents who are looking to co parent successfully. In he interview with Madamenoire, the key for Cynthia, and her ex Leon is to simply

My advice would be to always put your child/children and their feelings first. The focus should never be about the parents, it should only be about the child/children the parent chose to bring into the world.

I just CONCUR!

What some helpful tips you use for successful co parenting?