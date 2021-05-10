National
Average US Price of Gas Jumps 6 Cents Over the Past Two Weeks

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.02 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the increase comes as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose.

Ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline, per federal rules.

The price at the pump is $1.05 higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.16 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.55 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

I do my best to keep my tank on full so I don’t have to come out of pocket TOO much!

Hopefully prices will come back down because Sheesh!

