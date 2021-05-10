Boosie “I’m Tired Of Seeing This Plastic Surgery”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Known for his social media commentary rapper Boosie shared his view on women who get plastic suregery.

In a tweet, Boosie shared that he was tired of seeing plastic surgery. He also told men to motivate their women so she won’t feel like she’s missing anything.

Boosie tweeted, “I’m tired of seein this plastic surgery. Everybody body parts look the same.”

Boosie also tweeted, “The same ti**ies, a**, hips etc. #ladies try not to change your faces so much.” He also stated, “Men motivate your b**ch so she ain’t feeling she missing anything. #isaidit”

One commenter said, “People will do what’s right for them, and that’s their journey. But I absolutely love what God gave me, it says I’m made in his image. It says I’m fearfully and wonderfully made.”

Someone else said, “Y’all look right over natural women.”

Another person added, “Nothing but facts! Let’s normalize natural bodies again.”

Recently, Boosie defended LeBron James, when O.J. Simpson had a bit to say about the athlete for having an opinion about the shooting death by police of Ma’Khia Bryant.

LeBron stated, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because it’s being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

O.J. Simpson took the time to call out LeBron for his tweets and said, “You can’t fight every battle. You know, you got to pick your battles. It’s a war that must be fought but sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with police departments. LeBron should have waited.”

Boosie came to LeBron’s defense and called out O.J. Boosie said, “O.J. Simpson, how the hell you gon’ tell LeBron to be quiet about speaking up for our race? You supposed to be speaking up for our race. I was cheering for you, we got you free. A black man got you free, the black community got you free. And you gon’ tell them to chill out? You need to chill out.

He continued, “Get the f*ck off LeBron…next! You better chill out, you wrong man.”

Boosie will always say what is on his mind.

Boosie “I’m Tired Of Seeing This Plastic Surgery” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

