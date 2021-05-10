The Columbus Crew Changing Team Name and Logo, Fans Upset

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, after images leaked online, the Columbus Crew SC confirmed Sunday that a new logo for the club is coming. The Columbus Dispatch is also reporting the team may change its name to Columbus SC and keep “The Crew” as a nickname.
An image of the potential new logo was posted online Sunday by SportBusiness correspondent Bob Williams.
The team’s Twitter account posted the below video Sunday afternoon.
