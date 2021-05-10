Donald Glover Posts Exclusive ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 BTS Photo To Instagram

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Donald Glover is gearing up for the long-awaited release of season three of FX’s dramedy series Atlanta. According to Variety, the critically acclaimed series is returning to FX in two installments some time this year. Today, Glover shared a behind the scenes photo from the next season on Instagram to hold fans over until more details surface.

After a three year hiatus, fans are eager for the release and have been consistently nudging Glover and the other cast members for a new season. FX Chief John Ladgraf announced in April 2020, “‘Atlanta’ is returning to production in the “first half of 2021.”

Seasons three and four will serve as a part one and two of the show’s newest chapter. The show initially planned to film back-to-back last spring, but of course COVID interfered with those plans ultimately delaying the show. It didn’t help that Glover and his costars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz have remained busy despite major setbacks to the film and television industries. Fortunately, production is underwear and new episodes are in the near future.

Last year at Disney’s Investor Day, news was announced that Atlanta would be available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t caught up with the show, now is the time to binge before the next chapter begins.

According to GQ, Landgraf also stated the show would premiere in 2021 with a “less than year break” between the two seasons.

The tentative plan for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show was to have its third season premiere in January 2021, with season four launching in the late fall. However, the third season evidently won’t return until later this year with a delay on the fourth season.

Despite the constant delays and unanswered release dates, Landgraf says to Deadline there will definitely be more Atlanta beyond the fourth season, “As long as (Glover) wants to do more Atlanta, we will do more Atlanta.”

Check out this exclusive Atlanta season three behind the scenes photo on Donald Glover’s Instagram below.

