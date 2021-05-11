Vaccination Extended to 12 years old, says DeWine following Pfizer Approval

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The world slowly becoming a safer place from COVID-19. Lives have changed so drastically, some are still battling the virus while others have lost their lives. Step by step scientists and doctors have worked on a vaccination protecting humans from contracting the virus.

According to NBC4i.com following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 years and older Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would extend vaccine eligibility to the same age group.

A statement from DeWine, issued late Monday afternoon, read:

“I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15. Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians, and vaccine providers across the state. Vaccinations are our way back to a more normal life.” OHIO GOV. MIKE DEWINE

The FDA approval comes when Ohio is experiencing fewer requests for COVID-19 vaccines and a decline in new daily case numbers.

