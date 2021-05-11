Vaccination Extended to 12 years old, says DeWine following Pfizer Approval

The world slowly becoming a safer place from COVID-19. Lives have changed so drastically, some are still battling the virus while others have lost their lives. Step by step scientists and doctors have worked on a vaccination protecting humans from contracting the virus.
According to NBC4i.com following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 years and older Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state would extend vaccine eligibility to the same age group.
“I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15. Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians, and vaccine providers across the state. Vaccinations are our way back to a more normal life.”
OHIO GOV. MIKE DEWINE
The FDA approval comes when Ohio is experiencing fewer requests for COVID-19 vaccines and a decline in new daily case numbers.
Will your children be getting the vaccination?