Black Men Should Build A Garden in Their Apartment

Plants are so amazing, and I am someone who is in love with nature. The purity of the earth, the fish air from taking walks in the park, the feeling of releasing any stress into the atmosphere instead of holding everything in.

Black America Web has a n inspiring article as to why black men should have a bachelor garden in their apartment and how to get started on having one.

One obvious reason why a black man should have a garden is because being black in America is already stressful and a burden, a garden give you a place to escape, and having a place to escape is crucial for ones mental health.

Another significant reason is the positive impact plants can have on your physical and mental health. When plants breathe they take in carbon dioxide and omit fresh oxygen, which cleans the air in our apartments and help us breathe better.

According to NASA, your indoor houseplants can remove up to 87% of the toxins in your apartment in less than 24 hours.

HOW TO GET STARTED:

Many plants can thrive in your apartment.

Your first plant should be low maintenance.

Find plants that don’t need direct sunlight and can survive with minimal humidity. Plants need consistent water. Do research to know how much you should watering your plants

Plants need consistent water. Do research to know how much you should watering your plants Get a plant app, they will help you learn more about your plant

Sing to your plants, they can use the extra carbon dioxide

More info on your Garden Click HERE