Gunna has a lot to celebrate these days but his latest accomplishment comes in the form of a new plaque. The rapper’s 2020 album, Wunna has officially reached platinum status, as chartdata points out. The rapper’s latest project has officially pushed over 1M units which means that the RIAA will soon enough certify the album as platinum-selling.
Gunna’s “Wunna” Album Goes Platinum was originally published on wiznation.com