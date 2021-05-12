Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that almost all of the state-wide health orders will be lifted in Ohio by June 2nd. In March DeWine announced that the restrictions will be lifted in most businesses across the state. With the exception of some involving nursing homes.
The reason for the three-week delay for the lifting of orders is to give Ohioans time to get vaccinated in order to drive numbers even lower.
In addition to the health orders being lifted soon, Governor DeWine announced a state-wide contest/drawing for 5 vaccinated teens (12-17 year old) to win a full-ride 4-year scholarship to a college in the state.
DeWine also announced a 5 million giveaway for vaccinated adults to enter sponsored by the Ohio Lottery.
More info is to come in the next few days on how to enter these contests.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Music Columbus and Power 1075/1063 Presents: Music Business Monday’s Virtual Music Conference
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag Black Woman From Her Vehicle
- Governor DeWine Announces Most Health Orders Will Be Lifted in Ohio
- Trending Topics: Gasoline Demand Spikes in Several States + Hackers Threaten To Release DC Police Records
- The Lo Down: NeNe Leakes Weighs In On Porsha Williams Engagement + Falynn Guobadia Breaks Her Silence
- Hip Hop Spot: Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Delays Trial With Holdout + Jack Harlow’s DJ Indicted For Murder
- Bobby V Catches Heat After Referring To Women As ‘B-Words’ & Criticizing Them For Not Wearing Clothes On Social Media
- Fulton County DA Reverses Course, Seeks ‘Ultimate Penalty’ Against Spa Shooting Suspect
- Colin Kaepernicks New Book, Set to Drop in October!
- RHOA Falynn Guobadia Speaks on Following Her Ex Husband, Simon and Ex Friend Porsha Engagement
- Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Upper Arlington Causes Debate
Governor DeWine Announces Most Health Orders Will Be Lifted in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com