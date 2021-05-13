LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Looks like there’s a new, short, blond buzz cut coming to daytime television. After claims of an unfit work environment on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show hit the news outlets, the comedian and actress, who has hosted her syndicated television talk show since 2003, is finally stepping down.

During the talk show controversy, funny gal Tiffany Haddish filled in as a guest host for DeGeneres while she took time off. According to Page Six, a senior NBCUniversal source told them, “Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades.”

“She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice,” the source continued. This is a major win for the Girl’s Trip actress. With her most recent style change, I am intrigued to see how she plans to slay as a talk show host. Tiffany’s bold new haircut and upgraded wardrobe makes her a fun person to watch on the red carpet. Her last could of appearances have been alarmingly beautiful. Lately she’s been working with Law Roach, image architect to stars like Zendaya Coleman, Kerry Washington, and Danai Gurira.

Although nothing has been confirmed, we’re rooting for Tiffany to land a show in the daytime TV space. It would be so refreshing to have her voice, and style represented on television. What do you think? Is Tiffany Haddish the next queen of daytime TV?

DON’T MISS…

Tiffany Haddish Looked Radiant In Versace At The 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards

Tiffany Haddish’s Blonde Buzz Cut Won The Golden Globes

5 Times Tiffany Haddish Made Bold Moves In 2020

Tiffany Haddish’s Short Buzz Cut Maybe Coming To Daytime Television was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: