LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Newly Oscar award-winning H.E.R. is making her presence know by winning one award at a time. From performing “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl to her amazing Prince tribute at the Emmys, winning a Grammy for “Song Of the Year” and on top of all that, we can now add Academy Award, H.E.R is almost to EGOT status.

She shares what’s next in her career, how it felt to win at the Oscars, and her anonymity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

H.E.R. Shares Her Biggest Influences, Winning An Oscar, & Upcoming Acting Opportunities [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Power 107.5: